Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluent were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1,202.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

