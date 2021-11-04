Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 54.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

