SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 133.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $558.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.