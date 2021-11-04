Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Civeo worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,294 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVEO stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $322.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

