JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

