JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of The York Water worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 512.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 49.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.