JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.