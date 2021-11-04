Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce sales of $21.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $22.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 197.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $83.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.42 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 213,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

