Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 1,212,122 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Innoviva stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.