Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Decreases By 17.5%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.