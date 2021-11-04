Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,984,956.66 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $362.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $224.40 and a 12-month high of $363.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

