Thomas Keck Sells 60,337 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,838,252.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

STEP opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.