Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of TUR opened at $21.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

