Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Decreases By 16.2%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

