Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 29,224 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26.

ARES stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

