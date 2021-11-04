JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.47 Million in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 313,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.77 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.78 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $849.52 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.48.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

