Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

