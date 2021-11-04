Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,227 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Immersion were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

