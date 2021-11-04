Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $642,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Teekay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TK stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

