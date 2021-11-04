Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $690,000 Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGames worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.64 million and a PE ratio of 99.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

