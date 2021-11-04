Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $724,000 Holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFHY opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

