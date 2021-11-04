Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $35.00 at Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Aegis from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.