Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Buy

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

