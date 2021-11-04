The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

