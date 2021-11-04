The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.
Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.