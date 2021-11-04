Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

