JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,551 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Luxfer by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.