ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPA opened at $6.28 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

