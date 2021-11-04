BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 1,147.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in StoneMor by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. StoneMor Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $304.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

