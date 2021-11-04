BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Genasys worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

