BlackRock Inc. Purchases 34,559 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 587.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 336,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 160,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $112.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

