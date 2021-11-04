BlackRock Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 200,943 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth $5,023,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

