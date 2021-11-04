Reviewing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 16.11 -$12.60 million $0.14 206.21 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42% AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AvePoint on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

