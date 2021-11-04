Raymond James Increases Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $55.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $270,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.