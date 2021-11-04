Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of GDYN opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

