Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.30 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.