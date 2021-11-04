Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $41.50 at JMP Securities

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $41.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 279.69% from the stock’s current price.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $584.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

