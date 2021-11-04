TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 23.5% in October

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of CGBD opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.
In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
