TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 23.5% in October

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

