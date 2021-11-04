Deutsche Bank AG Invests $35,000 in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,662,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RPHM stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.