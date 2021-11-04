Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,503 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,003,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $437,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

MAXN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $864.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.