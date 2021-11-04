Deutsche Bank AG Sells 59,000 Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Golden Minerals worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

