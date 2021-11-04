Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after acquiring an additional 334,766 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,829,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

HAYW stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock worth $12,088,104 over the last three months.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

