Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 1,563 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $19,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $14,613,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of EPIX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.