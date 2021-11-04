Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFEU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $7,440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $5,506,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.