L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCAAU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 523,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,484,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

LCAAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

