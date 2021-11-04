Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,889 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vertex were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -161.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

