Deutsche Bank AG Invests $78,000 in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

TALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

