Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 1,900 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 46.4% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,270,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after acquiring an additional 402,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

