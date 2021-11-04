35,690 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of DHB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000.

NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

