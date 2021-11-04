BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 169,706 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

