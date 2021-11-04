BlackRock Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Vincerx Pharma worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of VINC stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VINC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.